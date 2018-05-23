Raids in Delhi: I-T dept unearths Rs 215-crore undisclosed cash transactions

Officials of the Delhi investigation wing of the department searched and surveyed a total of 33 premises of the two property developers, whom they did not identify. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu Officials of the Delhi investigation wing of the department searched and surveyed a total of 33 premises of the two property developers, whom they did not identify. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu

The income tax department has unearthed undisclosed cash transactions of over Rs 215 crore from multiple raids over the weekend against two real estate groups who were selling land and farm houses in the vicinity of Yamuna floodplains to wealthy investors in Delhi, officials said.

Officials of the Delhi investigation wing of the department searched and surveyed a total of 33 premises of the two property developers, whom they did not identify. They said the two developers largely dealt in cash while cracking these deals and thus evaded income tax along with their clients, who are now under the scanner of the tax department.

The developers used to file their I-T returns based on the sale of the property on actual circle rates but the actual transaction was priced “much higher.” “The ostensible price of the farmhouses was registered and recorded based on circle rates of agricultural land prevailing in that area but the price charged was much higher. The difference between the circle rate and actual rates was settled in cash which represented the unaccounted and undisclosed income of the sellers,” a senior official said.

He added that this technique was being used by the promoters of the real estate business and their clients for many years to hide their true income from the tax department.

The department is now scrutinising the list of the wealthy and high-net worth individuals who were investing their black money into these land and farmhouse investments near the Yamuna floodplains in the national capital region.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App