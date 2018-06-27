Pvt players can mobilise funds faster: Former Pakistan PM Shaukat Aziz

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz on Tuesday said the opening up of markets to private players could help in certain infrastructure projects as government find it difficult to mobilise resources.

“For a government to mobilise resources and get into power generation or telephone systems, the process of getting money takes too long. Even with development banks the process to get money, is also one of the slowest ways of getting or using money (for governments). You go to the private sector or the capital market, the timelines are much better,”

Aziz said during a panel discussion at the meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Aziz talked about the benefits of an open market, particularly in the telecom sector. “We sold our state telephone company in Pakistan at a very good premium and the biggest resistance was from the security services … till I tried to convince them that the country’s sovereignty is not so fragile … it seems to be working,” Aziz said.

