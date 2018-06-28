Private CA firm hired to audit National Mineral Exploration Trust

NMET is a state-run non-profit body with the primary objective of promoting regional and detailed mineral exploration in the country. NMET is a state-run non-profit body with the primary objective of promoting regional and detailed mineral exploration in the country.

Overlooking the concerns raised by one of its joint secretaries, the Ministry of Mines in February this year ordered an audit of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) by a private chartered accountant (CA) firm. Meanwhile, the trust’s website states that no funds have been disbursed to any projects so far, while possessing Rs 969.1 crore as on July 26.

According to documents reviewed by The Indian Express, one of the joint secretaries working at the Ministry of Mines had objected to the audit by a private firm. The Joint Secretary, also working as the financial advisor, had stated that “since the matter is pending with the office of Comptroller and General of India (CAG) and is likely to be finalised soon, audit of the fund would be carried out by the office of CAG only”.

K Rajeswara Rao, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, supported the advice of this Joint Secretary and stated that “we may not proceed with the engagement of CA firm.”However, the then Mines Secretary Arun Kumar overruled the objection. On February 13, Kumar wrote: “The robustness check of reconciliation by way of audit by CA was desired as no audit has been taken place since the formation of NMET in 2015, while fund inflows to the tune of few hundreds of crores every year. In fact, the procedure laid down for PSUs is that they undergo a CA audit, which is followed by a CAG audit.”

Faridabad-based AKGS & Associates won the bid in February this year when it quoted the lowest fees of Rs 82,010. Three other CA firms — two Delhi-based and one Hissar based — had also put in bids. However, AKGS has not submitted its audit report by the end of May, a senior official stated.

NMET is a state-run non-profit body with the primary objective of promoting regional and detailed mineral exploration in the country. The Central government had established NMET under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015 and notified its rules on August 14, 2015.

As per the 2015 mining law, the holder of a mining lease or a composite licence shall pay to the NMET a sum equivalent to two per cent of the annual royalty paid to the respective state government.

NMET has a two tier structure. The apex body is the Governing Body (GB), chaired by the Minister of Mines. It holds the overall control of the Trust. The Executive Committee (EC), chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Mines, administers and manages its activities. To implement mandated activities an NMET Fund has been established.

“NMET Rules…clearly lay down audit in such manner as may be decided by central government. In fact though the annual report of 2015-16 and 2016-17 was cleared in last EC on January 11, 2018, the financial figures were not audited but only mentioned. Once the account is audited at least it can be an addendum to annual report,” Kumar added.

The Central government is currently revamping the National Mineral Policy (NMP), 2008. During discussions regarding this policy last year, the Niti Aayog told the mines ministry that in order to boost mineral exploration, companies need to be given the “right of first refusal” over the mining area that is being explored.On August 28, 2017, VS Gaur, Joint Secretary, Niti Aayog, participated in the first meeting of the committee constituted to review the NMP, 2008. Gaur said while earlier the law assured “seamless transition from reconnaissance to prospecting and then to mining, not much of investment came and there was hardly any big level of exploration”. He added that the present statute — the new mining law passed in 2015 — has slowed “down the activity even further” as it “does not assure seamless transition from reconnaissance to prospecting policy” and this is “actually a dampener on exploration”.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App