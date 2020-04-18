PowerMin releases revised draft of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020

The bill proposes that the ECEA would adjudicate on matters regarding performance of obligations under a contract related to sale, purchase or transmission of electricity. The bill proposes that the ECEA would adjudicate on matters regarding performance of obligations under a contract related to sale, purchase or transmission of electricity.

The power Ministry has released a revised draft of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, which calls for the creation of an Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority (ECEA), proposes a National Renewable Energy Policy and mandates payment security as necessary for Scheduling of Electricity and facilitates cross border electricity trade. The draft seeks privatisation of discoms (distribution companies) by way of sub-licensing & franchisees.

The feedback on the revised Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 has been sought within 21 days. According to the draft, state commissions will determine tariff for retail sale of electricity without any subsidy under Section 65 of the Act and the tariff should reflect the cost of supply of electricity and cross-subsidies to be reduced.

The bill proposes that the ECEA would adjudicate on matters regarding performance of obligations under a contract related to sale, purchase or transmission of electricity. It proposes to empower load dispatch centre to oversee the payment security mechanism before scheduling dispatch of electricity, and suggested National Renewable Energy Policy for the promotion of generation of electricity from renewable sources.

