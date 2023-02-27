Days of ‘Made-in-India’ passenger aircraft not far away, says PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the days of ‘Made-In-India’ passenger aircraft were not far as India was going to need thousands of aircraft in the coming days. Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport in Karnataka, PM Modi said it would “significantly boost connectivity”.

Highlighting India’s aviation market’s rapid growth, the PM said, “Those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ should travel in ‘hawai jahaz‘ (aircraft). I’m seeing it happen.”

He added, “Investors from across the world want to come to India.”

“Before 2014, Air India was often discussed for negative reasons,” PM Modi said, adding that the domestic airline was often “recognised for scams during Congress rule.”

Air India recently announced provisional deals for 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus, in the biggest order till date by a single carrier. The airline was taken over by Tata Group last year.

The PM said, “Karnataka has made up its mind to repeatedly give the opportunity to “double engine” government.”

“The double engine government is taking development to villages, tier 2 and 3 cities of Karnataka,” PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The state, led by BJP leader and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, goes to polls later this year.