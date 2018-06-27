PM Modi meets business leaders: ‘Industry should invest more across sectors’

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged industry leaders to come forward and make higher investments across core sectors, especially in agriculture. He held a roundtable interaction with 41 business leaders at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

During the interaction, Modi spoke about the role of start-ups and entrepreneurship. According to an official note, Modi said, “A positive mindset and a ‘can-do’ spirit is now pervading the country. Therefore, corporate sector should invest in a big way, especially in agriculture sector.”

Among those invited for the meeting included, Reliance Industries chairman & managing director Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mahindra Group executive chairman Anand Mahindra, Bharat Forge chairman & managing director Baba Kalyani, Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej, Kotak Mahindra Bank managing director & chief executive officer Uday Kotak, HDFC chairman, Deepak Parekh and State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

The Union government’s policy reforms and initiatives during the last four years were deliberated along with industry’s role in economic growth and social development.

According to officials, “Industrialists responded positively to the PM’s suggestions for proactive role in taking up the challenge of growth and partnering in the policy drive of the centre-state for overall inclusive development of New India.”

During the interaction, Modi highlighted the need to boost domestic manufacturing in areas such as medical devices, electronics and defence equipment.

Earlier, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal apprised of the major decisions taken by the government.

