Pitch Day: Event promoting India-focused startups to be held on July 12

The event is sponsored by the Counsel General of India in association with Metta, a startup hub based in Hong Kong. (Representational Image) The event is sponsored by the Counsel General of India in association with Metta, a startup hub based in Hong Kong. (Representational Image)

Indiatech HK, which aims to serve as a platform to connect inventors and entrepreneurs interested in the Indian startup ecosystem, will organise “Pitch Day – Ready to Serve” event on July 12. The event is sponsored by the Counsel General of India in association with Metta, a startup hub based in Hong Kong.

The objective behind the event is to provide exposure to the India-focused startups in the Greater China Investor Community. It also promises to build an investor community which looks forward to do business with Indian Startups.

Interested applicants can apply if their startup focuses on the problems that exist in India or has an Indian-origin founder. The last day for the registration of the event is May 31.

Indiatech HK had earlier organised their first event in January this year, which was a massive success.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd