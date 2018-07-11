Odisha seeks to back out from PPAs due to power surplus

Demands right of refusal in buying power from NTPC’s old plants. (Express photo Javed Raja/File) Demands right of refusal in buying power from NTPC’s old plants. (Express photo Javed Raja/File)

Citing surplus power availability in the state, the Odisha government told the Centre last week that it wants to back out from the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with the under-construction power plants of NTPC Ltd.

Moreover, it stated that since it has surplus capacity to generate electricity, the Central government should give it ‘first right of refusal’ when it comes to purchasing power from NTPC’s old power plants that are going to be expanded after completing 25 years of their ‘useful life’.

NTPC Ltd works under the Ministry of Power. Odisha Energy Minister Susanta Singh mentioned the demands on July 3 in his speech in Shimla, where Union Power Minister R K Singh held the states’ power ministers conference. The Indian Express has reviewed the transcript of Susanta Singh’s speech.

Susanta Singh said that several NTPC stations — with which the state-designated entity GRIDCO signed PPAs taking into account the forecast demand growth as per the 18th EPS (Electric Power Survey) — have not been put into commercial operation. So, allocation from such plants have not been made by the power ministry.

He added: “Odisha, therefore, sincerely requests the Centre not to allocate any power from such projects like Katwa, Pirapanti and Nabinagar-II in view of the surplus power availability from the generating stations inside the state and accordingly, cancel the concerned PPAs executed between NTPC and GRIDCO.” While 18th EPS was released by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in 2011, 19th EPS was released this year only.

Susanta Singh stated that in 19th EPS, Odisha’s demand has been revised downwards due to recession of industries, open access availed by the industries from power market, setting up of captive generating plants by the industries, etc. “Further, the availability of generation inside the state has been increased due to revision in ‘home state quote’ from 10 per cent to 50 per cent in the upcoming power projects like Darlipali inside the state from where power is available at cheaper rate being pit-head stations as compared to the existing or upcoming NTPC generating stations located outside the state,” he added.

He added: “Odisha has requested several times to Ministry of Power to deallocate its share from the upcoming stations located outside the state. However, deallocation has not been done…It is worthwhile to mention here that, since Odisha’s request for deallocation of its share from outside NTPC stations, several NTPC stations like Barh-II and Muzaffarpur are already in commercial operation and the fixed cost liability is borne by Odisha entirely even in case of power is not availed by the state.”

He said that it is most likely that NTPC Barh-I is going to be commissioned soon and this would further put additional fixed cost liability on Odisha. “In view of the above, Odisha sincerely demands early deallocation of the allocated power from NTPC generating stations located outside the state.”

Susanta Singh also talked about the several NTPC plants that are going to complete 25 years of their ‘useful life’ soon and are being considered for ‘retirement’ under National Electricity Plan released in 2018. For such plants of existing power generation companies, National Tariff Policy 2016 provides for exemption “from competitive bidding to carry out one-time expansion of 100 per cent of the existing capacity, with a view that the benefit of infrastructure cost of existing projects should be passed on to the consumers,” he said. The National Policy 2016 clearly states that all “future” requirement of power should continue to be procured competitively by distribution companies — such as GRIDCO in Odisha — except in cases of “expansion of existing projects”.

The minister stated in his speech: “However, in view of surplus energy capacity contracted by GRIDCO, such expansion should not be imposed on our state. In turn, beneficiaries should be allowed to exercise the ‘first right of refusal’ to avail power from any such expanded projects and the National Tariff Policy 2016 may be amended.”

