Nod for sale of Reliance Infra power business stakes to ATL

THE MAHARASHTRA Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) Thursday approved the sale of stakes of Reliance Infrastructure’s integrated Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL). The commission gave a final nod to the transfer of licence under Section 17(3) of the Electricity Act which states that no licensee shall at any time assign his licence or transfer his utility, or any part thereof, by sale, lease, exchange or otherwise without the prior approval of the appropriate commission. The green light from the commission has now formalised the transaction, an agreement for which was signed in December last year.

“Following the commission’s nod, the transaction is expected to be closed in July 2018. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has already received the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and its shareholders for the deal,” read a statement from Reliance Infra.

MERC had held a public hearing in the matter on June 14 but had reserved its judgement. Reliance Infra is selling its integrated power operations in Mumbai — generation, transmission and distribution of power in the city and suburbs —to Adani Transmission Limited (ATL). The deal was sealed at an estimated value of Rs18,800 crore. While a definitive binding agreement was signed on December 21 between the two, the sale was awaiting a final nod from the regulatory commission.

The MERC has approved the 100 per cent sale of stakes of Reliance Electric Generation and Supply Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Infra to ATL on certain conditions. One condition set down by the commission is that there shall be no adverse tariff impact on account of the transaction.

The commission has asked the two parties to implement the order and confirm an appointed date.

