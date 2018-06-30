Nissan, Kerala govt ink pact to set up global centre of digital ops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (second from left) and Nissan Motors corporate vice-president Tony Thomas (Third from left) at the MoU signing ceremony. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (second from left) and Nissan Motors corporate vice-president Tony Thomas (Third from left) at the MoU signing ceremony.

Japanese automobile giant Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kerala government to set up its first global centre for digital operations in India. The first phase of the digital hub, set to come up in Technocity, about 20 km outside the state capital, will give a major fillip to Kerala government’s endeavour to achieve the twin targets of job generation and exploitation of its digital talent pool.

Attending the MoU signing ceremony, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the digital hub will bring a great opportunity for both Nissan and the state. “It will not only provide Nissan access to a skilled and dedicated workforce, but also allow Kerala to showcase its significant potential as a base for global business.” The state currently ranks 20th among states in the ease-of-doing-business rankings.

Vijayan said the project was coming up in tune with the IT policy of the state government and would go a long way in making the state a digital hub. It is also expected to generate 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The digital hub will be the first among a slew of software and information technology centres in Asia, Europe and North America and would function as company’s centre for research in electric and automated vehicles.

Nissan Motors corporate vice-president Tony Thomas said the new digital hub in Kerala would serve as an important engine to drive Nissan’s global digital transformation. “This hub would help us develop and maintain a talented workforce in-house, to improve the way we serve our customers around the world,” he said. For Kerala, the deal with Nissan comes just ahead of a big-ticket announcement in conjunction with realty-firm Embassy group and US-based Taurus Investment Holdings. According to reports, the two firms have finalised to pool in close to Rs 900 crore for a 10-acre SEZ project in the state capital.

