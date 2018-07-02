Maruti, Tata Motors & Honda report solid sales growth in June

Tata Motors reported a 63% year-on-year growth in passenger vehicles, while Maruti Suzuki reported a 45.5% y-o-y jump in June. Tata Motors reported a 63% year-on-year growth in passenger vehicles, while Maruti Suzuki reported a 45.5% y-o-y jump in June.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 45.5 per cent year-on-year jump in June volumes, on the back of a weak base in June 2017. It may be recalled a host of companies had de-stocked volumes ahead of the roll-out of the GST in July 2017. Good demand for Maruti’s models — Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Celerio — drove sales.

Tata Motors reported a 63 per cent y-o-y growth in passenger vehicles and a 50 per cent y-o-y in commercial vehicles. Sales in June 2017 were also affected by the transition to Bharat Stage-IV emission norms leading to limited supply of BS-IV vehicles. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) in June grew by 50 per cent to 38,560 units as compared to 25,660 units in June 2017. “Cumulative sales growth of CV in the domestic market for the quarter (April-June 2018) were at 111,642 units, a growth of 71 per cent, compared to 65,283 units in the same period last fiscal,” the filing said.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 12 per cent y-o-y in passenger vehicles sales. M&M recorded a robust growth of 87 per cent y-o-y in its exports. Medium and heavy Commercial vehicle sales were up 58 per cent at 1,108 units last month against 700 units in the year-ago period, it said. “We hope that macro conditions such as fuel prices, interest rates and raw material prices remain at satisfactory levels to enable us and the auto industry to grow in the coming months,”Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd,

Honda Cars India (HCIL) reported a 37.5 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 17,602 units in June on account of strong sales of all new Amaze. The company had sold 12,804 units in the domestic market in June 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday said its domestic sales grew by 21 per cent to 45,371 units in June compared to 37,562 units in June 2017. Total sales in the first half of the 2018 year were 2,75,136 units, showing a growth of 8.6 per cent over the year ago period led by GRAND i10, New ELITE i20, New 2018 CRETA and Next Gen VERNA, the company said in a statement. In the two-wheelers segment, Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, has reported an 18 per cent growth in total sales at 74,477 units in June. The company had sold 63,160 units in June last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement. —FE & PTI

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App