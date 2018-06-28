March Quarter: Centre’s collection from licence fee, spectrum charges falls

The gross revenue of the operators fell 1.76 per cent on year during the period. The gross revenue of the operators fell 1.76 per cent on year during the period.

In what reflects financial difficulties being faced by the telecom sector, the government’s collection from telecom operators in form of licence fee and spectrum charges fell 12.7 per cent and 23.4 per cent year-on-year, respectively, during the March-quarter, according to information provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The AGR, or the revenues earned by companies from sale of telecom services, was down 12.5 per cent to Rs 35,697 crore during the three-month period compared with Rs 40,831 crore a year-ago. “Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom service sector for the quarter ended March 18 has been Rs 62,198 crore and Rs 35,697 crore respectively…The year-on-year growth in GR and AGR over the same quarter in last year has been -1.76 per cent and -12.57 per cent, respectively,” Trai said in its quarterly update on the performance of Indian telecom services market.

The gross revenue during January-March 2018 fared better by 1.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. However, revenue that operators derive purely from telecom services fell (7.37 per cent) even on quarter-on-quarter basis.

The licence fee which is collected from telecom service providers on the basis of adjusted gross revenue fell 12.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,932 crore in March quarter, while spectrum usage charges realisations fell more sharply by 23.4 per cent on yearly basis.

The spectrum usage charges collected by the government stood at Rs 1,051 crore in March quarter, lower than Rs 1,152 crore derived in December 2017 and Rs 1,372 crore in the quarter ended March 2017.

“Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for Access Services based on AGR, declined from Rs 80.77 in quarter ended December 17 to Rs 71.62 in quarter ended Mar-18,” Trai said in its report.

