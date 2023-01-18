scorecardresearch
Mahindra and Mahindra to invest in EV manufacturing plant

The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of approximately Rs 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development, and production of Mahindra's upcoming Born Electric Vehicles.

Mahindra’s upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs) were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15, 2022. (Representational image)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that their investment of Rs. 10,000 crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra government’s industrial promotion scheme for electric vehicles.

The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of approximately Rs 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development, and production of Mahindra’s upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs), some of which were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15, 2022.

Based on the state-of-the-art INGLO EV Platform, these include the e-SUVs under the iconic brand – XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, stated, “We are delighted with this approval from the government of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment.”

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 20:42 IST
