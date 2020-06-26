‘Limited policy support hampering research, innovation in clean energy’

Global cues and RBI bi-monthly policy to be in focus on Tuesday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) Global cues and RBI bi-monthly policy to be in focus on Tuesday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Lack of adequate policy support from the government is hampering research and development, as well innovation in the clean energy sector, which is in turn impacting the growth of startups and small and medium enterprises, the WWF India said in a release.

“While almost 140 government interventions focus directly or/and indirectly on clean energy and startups and SMEs, only 38 policies actually target SMEs in the clean energy ecosystem, making it difficult for SMEs to reap the benefits of the provisions,” a report by WWF India said.

In its report, WWF India has identified six segments, solar rooftop, electric mobility, energy efficiency, smart energy, waste-to-energy, and energy access, that it believes could have considerable impact across industries, buildings and transportation.

Apart from lack of policy support, the is also very difficult for start-ups and SMEs in the clean energy tech space to find and retain trained and dedicated staff over longer periods of times, the report said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd