KV Thomas seeks penal powers for CAG

Citing practices in New Zealand, Public Accounts Committee Chairman KV Thomas on Thursday made a strong pitch for providing the CAG with “penal powers”.

Thomas, who was addressing the 28th Conference of the CAG also favoured bringing all PPP project under the purview of the audit watchdog.

Thomas noted that though the mandate and access of CAG appear sweeping, its findings are “mostly ignored” and the government officers often “delay or just do not reply” to the questions and thousands of audit findings remain without any positive response from the ministries.

“The non-cooperation by the Executive in a large number of cases is too acute that I had to suggest to the CAG to consider a fresh audit. The reasons for these aberrations are that the CAG is not effectively equipped with penal powers to deal with these lapses. I understand that in New Zealand, the Auditor General can access documents of public entities at all times.”

“With the larger public interest in mind, it is time that the CAG is bestowed with penal powers in discharge of duties,” Thomas said at the conference.

Thomas said: “It is time that all PPP projects irrespective of funding, are brought under the purview of the CAG” since the PPP model has become favourite mode of executing big infrastructure projects and PPPs have become major stakeholders in the process of development.

