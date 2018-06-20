Kerala begins registration for chit scheme for ‘non-residents’

Everything from registration to submission of security documents and chit selection and prize money collection can be done online. (Representational Image) Everything from registration to submission of security documents and chit selection and prize money collection can be done online. (Representational Image)

Fulfilling a promise made in its 2017 Budget, the LDF government in Kerala has kickstarted the registration process for the ‘KSFE Pravasi Chitty’ — a chit scheme tailor-made for non-resident Keralites. The scheme is being propelled by the Kerala State Financial Enterprises Limited in conjunction with KIIFB and NORKA.

Malayalis across the world can join chits, pay installments and take part in chitty auction from anywhere, all of which can be done online. The government claims it’s a transparent process through which non-resident Keralites can boost their savings and at the same time, take part in the state’s infrastructure development.

The government is looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via the scheme to fund its infrastructure projects and social-welfare programmes in health and education. The funds will be used for infra development through KIIFB bonds. It is being reported that the scheme will be open initially to the Keralites residing in UAE and then later expanded to other GCC countries, US and Europe. Remittances sent from expatriates especially in the GCC countries form the core of the state’s revenue and in 2012 contributed nearly 31 per cent to its coffers.

Everything from registration to submission of security documents and chit selection and prize money collection can be done online. An online call-center has been established to answer queries and grievances.

A life insurance cover in case of disability/death of the non-default subscriber has been incorporated into the scheme. There’s also an option for the subscriber to deposit the prize money in an optional group pension scheme through which upon returning to India, they can avail the pension amount.

