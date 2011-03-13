Japan’s strongest earthquake on record will boost global demand for natural gas,coal and oil products as production lost from damaged nuclear reactors and refineries is replaced.

Tokyo Electric Power Corp. and other Japanese utilities may increase output at gas,oil and coal-fired plants to replace production from the 11 reactors closed on Friday,Wood Mackenzie Consultants said. Companies will need to import fuel from Asian refineries because the quake shut 20% of the countrys crude-processing capacity.

The biggest beneficiaries are probably global liquefied natural gas suppliers,analysts at Alliance Bernstein said,a group that includes BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell,Reliance Industries,which operates the worlds largest export refinery in India,and other refiners will see demand rise,according to Purvin & Gertz power generators in China,Taiwan and South Korea may have to pay more for fuel.

Over the coming months,it looks like we will need more thermal fuel in Japan,potentially more oil, Francisco Blanch,head of global commodity research at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch,said in a television interview. Several nuclear plants are down.

BG Group jumped 2.9% in London,the biggest gainer in the benchmark FTSE 100 index,on the outlook for gas prices. Reliance advanced 0.7 % in India on a day the wider stock market dropped. Xstrata Plc ,the biggest miner of coal for power stations,rose as much as 2.4% in London.

Tesoro Corp,the San Antonio-based refiner with three plants on the US West coast,rose the most of any company in the Standard and Poors 500 Index. Other US refiners posted gains of 5% or more on Saturday,including Valero Energy Corp,Holly Corp,Frontier Oil Corp,Western Refining Inc,CVR Energy Inc and Alon USA Energy .

UK gas gained amid concern that LNG may be diverted away from Britain to be used in Japans power generation. The winter contract,for the six months from October,climbed as much as 3.5%. Japan has virtually no domestic gas production and no import pipelines,so relies on LNG for its needs.

If we have a prolonged nuclear shutdown,you would expect it to have a significant impact on prices, said Noel Tomnay,head of global gas research for Wood Mackenzie in Edinburgh. Gas and oil are likely to be more favored. The gas price has a long way to go up before youd rather burn oil than gas.

More longer term,US natural-gas producers may benefit as applications to build new nuclear plants would be more closely scrutinized for earthquake resistance,said Philip Dodge,an analyst at Tuohy Brothers in New York. Emergency power supply at Tokyo Electric Powers Dai- Ichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima,Japan,failed after the earthquake,officials of the trade ministrys Nuclear and Industrial Safety agency told reporters on Friday. Power is needed to keep cooling the reactor to prevent rising pressure and damage,they said.

Japan was struck by an 8.9-magnitude temblor on Friday that shook buildings across Tokyo and unleashed a seven-meter-high tsunami that killed hundreds as it engulfed towns on the northern coast. As many as 300 people were killed,a Japanese police official said.

More than a dozen aftershocks greater than magnitude 6 have rocked the region,Dave Applegate,a senior adviser at the US Geological Survey,told reporters. Nuclear and other power plants closed by the quake account for at least 9% of Japans power production capacity.

Japan is the worlds largest buyer of LNG,gas chilled to a liquid for transport by ship,importing a total of 85.9 billion cubic meters of the fuel in 2009,or 35% of the worlds production. The biggest suppliers were Indonesia,Malaysia and Australia,according to BPs 2010 Statistical Review of World Energy.

