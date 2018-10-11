IT dept raids premises of media baron Raghav Bahl in Delhi, Noida

Media baron Raghav Bahl at The Indian Express office in New Delhi. File/Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi Media baron Raghav Bahl at The Indian Express office in New Delhi. File/Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi

The Income-tax Department on Thursday conducted surveys on the business and residential premises of media entrepreneur Raghav Bahl. The investigation is in relation to alleged evasion of long-term capital gains tax committed a couple of years ago.

A senior tax official said Bahl is being investigated for allegedly making “bogus” long-term capital gains in the script of a finance company around two years ago.

Another tax official said the survey is being carried out by Directorate General of income tax (Investigation), Kanpur, under which the Noida division is covered.

Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group. Queries sent to the CBDT spokesperson on the issue did not elicit a response.

In a message to the Editor’s Guild, Bahl said he was in Mumbai this morning when I-T officials arrived at his residence and The Quint’s office for a “survey”.

Bahl, in his statement to the Guild, said: “I have a matter of great concern to share with the Guild. While I was in Mumbai this morning, dozens of IT officials descended on my residence and The Quint’s office for a “survey”. We are a fully tax compliant entity, and will provide all access to all appropriate financial documents. However, I have just spoken to the officer on my premises, one Mr Yadav, and requested him, strongly, to not try and pick up or see any other mail/document which is likely to contain very serious/sensitive journalistic material. If they do that, then we shall seek extremely strong recourse. I do hope the EG will back us on this, and thereby set a precedent for any such exercise that may happen on any other journalistic entity in the future. They should also not misuse their smartphones to take unauthorised copies of this material. I am now on my way back to Delhi.”

