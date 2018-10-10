Investments across sectors: US-based OPIC plans to expand its India portfolio

PIC has also helped develop solar resources across India. PIC has also helped develop solar resources across India.

Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), a development finance institution of the US government, is keen to expand its investments in India across sectors and companies that are part of impact investing. Such investing typically refers to investments intended to make positive social and environmental impact along with financial return.

OPIC, which has so far invested around $1.5 billion in India across a total of 40 projects, keen to increase its participation across infrastructure, port and solar energy sectors in the country. OPIC has also helped develop solar resources across India.

“We consider Overseas Private Investment Corporation one of the world’s leading impact investors. We have a $23 billion portfolio across 90 countries. So we work in every region in the world to advance development and unlocking potential,” OPIC’s executive vice-president David Bohigian told reporters in a briefing.

He said investments by OPIC, which can also be in the form of venture capital and private equity, act as a catalyst for billions more worth of investments.

The Corporation is working with a range of companies from SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) to large corporates. In project finance and private equity, OPIC intends to be catalytic, he said.

Some observers argue that OPIC’s increased focus and investments in the South Asian region could be to counter China’s belt and road initiative. Policymakers in countries availing development finance from any source, must ensure that such investments protect sovereignty of the host country, protect environment, create local jobs, promote transparency in procurement processes and build lasting projects, he said.

India has a key role to play in the US government’s Indo-Pacific strategy, he said. “What I think is amazing is that across the Indo-Pacific, the US businesses last year put in almost $1 trillion of investments … I think that’s important, not just state-directed investment but also catalysing the private investments something that the Overseas Private Investment Corporation does,” he said.

Bohigian said the OPIC has $23 billion portfolios across the world in every sector from small, medium size ventures up to major infrastructure projects. With the US Senate recently passing the Better Utilization of Investment Leading to Development, or BUILD Act, the funds available at OPIC’s disposal for investments will rise to $60 billion from $23 billion, giving it additional financing capabilities, he said.

