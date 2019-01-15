Internet companies say committed to fair, transparent polls in India

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which counts top internet companies including Facebook and Google as its members, said that it was committed towards “fair and transparent” elections in the country.

Advertising

Welcoming last week’s report by an Election Commission-appointed committee that suggested a formal line of communication between the poll panel and social media companies, the IAMAI noted in a statement that no online platform should be abused to undermine the integrity and sanctity of democratic processes.

“We would also like to thank ECI … for adopting a consultative approach in development of the Report. The membership of IAMAI recognises that this is an important issue and acknowledges that no online platform should be abused to undermine the integrity and sanctity of democratic processes,” the IAMAI said in a statement. The association has close to 300 members, ranging from players like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Flipkart and One97 Communications (Paytm).

The IAMAI added that online platforms are committed to promptly responding to such abuse in accordance with law – when notified by the Election Commission – if it is found to be in violation of Section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. “IAMAI being the voice for majority of intermediaries in India would like to reaffirm its commitment to working with the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections in the country,” the statement said.

Advertising

Further, it pointed out that the industry body will engage closely with the poll panel to build voter awareness and enhance civic engagement. The Election Commission-appointed panel was mandated to review and suggest modifications and changes in the provisions of the Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with campaigning in the last 48 hours, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Commission’s instructions issued in this regard.