India-US Trade meet: ‘India won’t retaliate if US gives duty relief’

Senior officials of both the countries concluded a three-day meeting here and agreed to huddle again in July in the US to work out a package that will contain ways to bolster bilateral trade…, said the official. Senior officials of both the countries concluded a three-day meeting here and agreed to huddle again in July in the US to work out a package that will contain ways to bolster bilateral trade…, said the official.

India is open to reviewing its retaliatory tariff worth around $235 million against 29 US goods before it takes effect on August 4, subject to an acceptable positive outcome, an official source said on Wednesday.

The obvious positive outcome that New Delhi wants is an exemption from the Trump administration’s move to tax steel and aluminium supplies from India. If that happens, which India is hopeful of getting, there is no case for retaliation, said the official.

Senior officials of both the countries concluded a three-day meeting here and agreed to huddle again in July in the US to work out a package that will contain ways to bolster bilateral trade…, said the official.

Earlier this month, India had notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) a revised list of 30 US items, including almonds, apples, phosphoric acid and motorcycles with engine capacity more than 800 cc (including Harley-Davidson), on which it intended to impose retaliatory tariffs. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App