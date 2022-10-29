scorecardresearch
India extends curbs on sugar exports till October 2023

In May, India restricted sugar exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following records exports.

Farmers load harvested sugarcane crop on a tractor, to be transported to a sugar mill, at a village in Karad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India, the world’s biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.

In May, the south Asian country restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following records exports.

India is expected to produce record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, the government and industry official said this month.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 11:17:46 am
