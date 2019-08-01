ITR filing: When is the last day to file income tax returns?

Income Tax returns (ITR) filing last date: The last date for filing your annual Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the 2019-20 financial year is August 31. If your annual income is more than Rs 2,50,000 — before deductions under section 80C and 80U — then you are required to file returns. However, if you have paid taxes higher than the actual tax liability then you can claim the income tax refund.

Advertising

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier extended the due date of filing income tax return, which earlier was July 31, by one month for certain category of taxpayers as they were ‘facing difficulties’.

“It has been reported that some of the taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing income-tax returns due to various reasons including the extension of due date for issue of Form 16 for the Assessment Year 2019-20,” the government had said. Prior to the July 31 deadline, March 31 was the date for the taxpayers to file their return without paying any penalty.

If the return is furnished after due date of filing but on or before December 31, it will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000, which doubles to Rs 10,000 if the return is filed between January 1 and March 31.

Advertising

Read | Filing Income Tax returns? Know which ITR form is relevant for you

If the total income of the person, however, does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, penalty shall not exceed Rs 1,000.

Here’s how to file ITR online

To Prepare and Submit ITR Online, follow the below steps :

Step 1 – Login to e-Filing website with User ID, Password, Date of Birth /Date of Incorporation and Captcha.

Step 2 – Go to e-File and click on “Prepare and Submit ITR Online”.

Step 3 – Select the Income Tax Return Form ITR 1/ITR 4S and the Assessment Year.

Step 4 – Fill in the details and click the “Submit” button.

Step 5 – Upload Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), if applicable.

Step 6 – Click on the “Submit” button.