Income Tax notices now only through centralised system, end to ‘harassment’: Sitharaman

The Ministry of Finance Friday announced measures to address complaints of harassment on issuing of Income Tax notices and orders by tax authorities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference that a computerised system will be introduced to issue notices and summons.

“On or after October 1, 2019, all notices, summons, orders, etc by the income-tax authorities shall be issued through a centralised computer system and will contain a computer-generated unique Document Identification Number.”

The Ministry also said that any communication issued without the DIN shall not exist. Furthermore, all old notices need to be decided by October 1, 2019, or be uploaded again through the system.

From October 1, 2019 all notices will have to be disposed off within three months from the date of reply.