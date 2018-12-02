In November, adverse macro-economic factors slow down PV sales

As buyer sentiments remained weak on account of ruling high fuel prices and tight liquidity situation of Non-Banking Financial Companies, domestic passenger vehicle sales for leading manufacturers either declined or witnessed marginal growth in November. While the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki announced a marginal jump in sales to 1,46,018 units last month as against 1,45,300 units in November 2017, Mahindra & Mahindra and Honda Cars India also reported growth in sales of 15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively during the month.

Advertising

However manufacturers such as Hyundai Motors, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar saw their sales in November decline over last year. While Hyundai Motor India posted marginal decline from 44,008 units in Nov 2017 to 43,709 units last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motors reported 15.8 per cent decline in domestic sales to 10,721 units last month. “Fluctuating exchange rates, rising fuel costs and high interest rates have impacted the consumer sentiment in auto industry,” said N Raja Deputy MD, TKM.

Even Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicles sales witnessed a decline of 1.01 per cent to 16,982 units.

Even as M&M reported a 15 per cent jump in sales at 41,564 units, Automotive Sector President, Rajan Wadhera said that adverse macro-economic conditions have impacted the growth forecast for the automotive industry in general.

Honda Cars India reported a 10 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 13,006 units in November. The two wheeler segment also remained under pressure and Hero MotoCorp reported less than 1 per cent increase in sales to 6,10,252 units in November.