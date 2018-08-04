GoM for cashbacks against e-payments via RuPay card, BHIM app under GST regime

The proposal to incentivise digital payments will be confined to Rupay card and BHIM UPI, wherein users would be able to get a cashback of 20 per cent of the total GST amount, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 100. (Representational Image) The proposal to incentivise digital payments will be confined to Rupay card and BHIM UPI, wherein users would be able to get a cashback of 20 per cent of the total GST amount, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 100. (Representational Image)

A Group of Ministers (GoM) on digital payment incentives, headed by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, has approved the proposal for incentivising digital payments through Rupay card and BHIM app by way of a cashback under the GST regime. The proposal will now be discussed in the 29th meeting of the GST Council on Saturday along with other issues being faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The government has received over 100 proposals from MSMEs about issues being faced by them under GST. The meeting will discuss all aspects related to laws, simplification, compliance burden and technology-related issues impacting the MSME sector.

Industry has asked for refunds for the GST paid through cash by all entities having turnover up to Rs 2.5 crore, given that before GST, small-scale industries having a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore were exempted from payment of excise duties. Officials from states and Centre will discuss the issues impacting MSMEs. This is the first time that no structured agenda has been circulated before the GST Council meeting. Also, no meeting of central and state government officers was held a day before the meeting, as has been the norm since the rollout of GST.

The proposal to incentivise digital payments will be confined to Rupay card and BHIM UPI, wherein users would be able to get a cashback of 20 per cent of the total GST amount, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 100. Modi said the move to provide cashback to users of Rupay and BHIM is intended to encourage use of digital mode of payment, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

The move will have a revenue impact of Rs 1,000 crore annually, to be shared equally between the Centre and states. Asked as to by when the cash back would be credited to the bank account, Modi said the detailed modalities will be worked out once GST council clears the proposal. He said based on the success of this move, the incentives will be extended to users of all card holders at a later date.

The Council had in its meeting on July 21 tasked the GoM to work out modalities for incentivising digital payments under GST for users of Rupay and BHIM. All Jan Dhan account holders have Rupay cards, which is launched by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). BHIM, a mobile app developed by NPCI, is based on United Payment Interface (UPI) for cashless payments.

The GoM in its previous meeting had decided to defer the proposal to incentivise digital payments under GST by a year citing revenue implications of doling out concessional tax rate. To incentivise digital transactions, the GST Council in its meeting in May had discussed giving a concession of 2 per cent in GST rate (where the tax rate is 3 per cent or more) to consumers making payment through cheque or digital mode. The discount would be capped at Rs 100 per transaction.

However, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in its latest meeting on July 21, asked the GoM to have a relook at the possibility of early introduction of concessions for digital payments. The five member GoM on incentivising digital transaction include Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Haryana Excise & Taxation Minister Capt Abhimanyu and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

