‘Global personal wealth in 2017 grows fastest in 5 years to $201 tn’

Riding on the bull market environment in all major economies and strengthening of most major currencies against the dollar in 2017, the global personal wealth rose by 12 per cent to $201 trillion, said the Global Wealth Report 2018, prepared by The Boston Consulting Group. According to the report, global wealth is 2.5 times the world’s GDP for the year, which amounted to $81 trillion.

Stressing on 2017 being one of the best years in the recent past, the report projects that personal wealth would continue to grow at a CAGR of 7 per cent over the next five years, provided no major geo-political crisis hits major economies. The report added that the main drivers for the fast growth in 2017 have been “bull market environment in all major economies and the significant strengthening of most major currencies against the dollar.” The BCG report encompasses 97 countries that collectively account for 98 per cent of the world’s GDP.

While the 12 per cent growth in global personal wealth is much higher than the 4 per cent growth seen in 2016, it is also the highest in the last five years. The highest growth was seen in the Asian region which witnessed 19 per cent growth. Eastern Europe and Central Asia witnessed the second fastest growth rate at 18 per cent. They were followed by Western Europe (15 per cent) and Africa (14 per cent). Oceania, Latin America and Middle East grew at 11 per cent each whereas Japan and North America saw personal wealth grow by 8 per cent.

North America held 40 per cent of the global personal wealth followed by residents of Western Europe that held 22 per cent. Asia remains a cash-and-deposits-heavy region and 44 per cent of the personal wealth is held in this asset class. While the personal financial wealth in Asia amounted to $36.5 trillion in 2017, the report said that residents of China held 57 per cent of that amount.

The report that categorises wealth in five segments — retail (below $250,000); affluent ($250,000-1 million); Lower HNW ($1-20 million); Upper HNW ($20-100 million) and UHNW (above $100 million) — points that the high growth rates were seen in the uppermost wealth segments. “The share of global wealth held by millionaires increased to almost 50 per cent in 2012, compared to just under 45 per cent in 2012, driven mainly by higher-wealth individuals investing in higher-return assets.

“In terms of asset classes, $121.6 trillion (60 per cent) of global wealth took the form of investable assets – mainly equities, investment funds, currency and deposits, and bonds — with the remaining $80.3 trillion (40 per cent) held in non-investable or low liquidity assets such as life insurance, pension funds and equity in unquoted companies,” said the report.

In 2017 the upper HNW and UHNW segments held more than $26 trillion in investable wealth. While the US residents (falling in the two categories) held almost $8 trillion of investable wealth, residents of China held $3.5 trillion of this wealth. India comes on 10th position with its upper HNW and UHNW segment holding $0.6 trillion in investable wealth.

The report added that over the next five years the upper HNW and UHNW segments’ wealth is likely to post the highest growth across all regions. However, financial institutions looking to acquire and serve these segments will need to bring a broad international skill set to the table, the report said.

