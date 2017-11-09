FERA violation case: Delhi court initiates process to declare Vijay Mallya proclaimed offender

Vijay Mallya. (Source: File) Vijay Mallya. (Source: File)

A Delhi court on Wednesday initiated process to declare Vijay Mallya, chairman of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, as a proclaimed offender for allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation case. Chief metropolitan magistrate Deepak Sehrawat has set December 18 as last opportunity for him to appear before the court.

The court passed order after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta informed it that the open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued earlier against Mallya has been “returned unexecuted” and the agency has no other option but to initiate the process under Sections 82 and 83 of CrPC. The agency is likely to take various steps, including publishing in newspapers a written proclamation requiring the person to appear before the court.

Section 82 of the CrPC states that when a warrant is returned unexecuted, a court may direct to publish a written proclamation requiring the person to appear. Section 83 enables the court to order attachment of property of the person absconding.

On November 4 last year, while issuing a non-bailable warrant against Mallya, the court had observed that “he had no inclination to return and had scant regard for the law of the land”. It had said that coercive process has to be initiated against the liquor baron as he was facing proceedings in several cases and evading appearance in those matters. The court had also held that Mallya’s plea — that he wanted to return to India but was “incapacitated” to travel as his passport had been revoked by Indian authorities — was “malafide” and “abuse of the process of law”.

The case dates back to 1990s when ED issued summons to him in connection with alleged payment of $2,00,000 to a British firm for displaying Kingfisher logo at the Formula One World Championships in London and in some other European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998. It had claimed that the money was allegedly paid without prior approval from the RBI in violation of FERA norms. When Mallya failed to appear before ED, a complaint was filed on March 8, 2000, before a court here, and later charges were framed under FERA.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App