Fastest monthly growth for passenger vehicles in nearly nine years

Passenger vehicle sales in June witnessed the fastest monthly growth in nearly nine years, rising 37.5 per cent year-on-year on a low base due to de-stocking ahead of GST rollout last year.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales rose to 2,73,759 units last month from 1,99,036 units in June last year.

Domestic PV sales were led by market leader Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. The previous fastest growth for this segment came in December 2009, when it grew by almost 50 per cent. Overall auto sales in June, basically despatches to dealerships, witnessed a robust 25 per cent growth y-o-y, as per the data. “People postponed purchases last year during this period as they expected prices to come down following the GST roll out,” SIAM director-general Vishnu Mathur told reporters.

The commercial vehicles segment surged 42 per cent y-o-y due to a favourable base. Experts said the uptick in infrastructure sector have assisted the CV sales. —FE & PTI

Toyota recalls 2,628 SUVs

Chennai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has said that it is voluntarily recalling 2,628 units of Fortuner and Innova Crysta. It will inspect fuel hose routing for vehicles manufactured between July 18, 2016, and March 22, 2018. —FE

