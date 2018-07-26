EPFO adds 7.43 lakh subscribers during May

The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) added 12.75 lakh subscribers during May, data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday showed. The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) added 12.75 lakh subscribers during May, data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday showed.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 7.43 lakh subscribers in May this year, while 56,336 new members were added under National Pension Scheme (NPS) during May.

In April, the net addition of EPFO subscribers had stood at 6.76 lakh, for NPS at 46,863 and for ESIC at 10.45 lakh, the data showed. A net addition of 44.74 lakh subscribers was recorded by EPFO in September 2017-May 2018, while about 5.68 lakh new subscribers were added under NPS during the same period, the data showed. Over 1 crore employees registered under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme during September-May.

Age-wise breakup of the EPFO data showed that the highest addition was seen in the age group of 18-21 years with 2.51 lakh subscribers, comprising about 34 per cent of the total addition. Addition of 1.90 lakh was seen in the 22-25 year age group and 1.05 lakh in the group of 29-35 years. In NPS, the highest contribution to the number of new subscribers was in the above 35 years category, comprising 29.3 per cent of the new subscribers.

The enrolment numbers of EPFO have already been revised downwards for each of the month since September 2017. The net enrolment numbers for September-April were revised down by 3.95 lakh or 9.6 per cent to 37.31 lakh from its earlier estimate of 41.26 lakh released last month.

