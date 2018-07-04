Employment: Government to launch enterprise-level survey in August

To assess job creation by firms with less than 10 workers. To assess job creation by firms with less than 10 workers.

The government is planning to launch enterprise-level area frame survey early next month for capturing employment generation in companies with less than ten workers. The results of the survey, which is aimed at estimating job creation in unorganised sector, will take at least a year to come through, a senior government official said.

“The committee working on the survey design has already met four times and broadly finalised the contours. Some more details are being looked into and those will be finalised in the next meeting, after which the survey will be launched,” the official said.

The government is keen to estimate employment generation in unorganised sector as other datasets are focused on the organised sector, another official said. The survey will be conducted quarterly by Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“The frame (for the survey), which includes the questionnaire and the other related statistical tools, will itself take a year to be set up, after which only the results can be released,” one of the officials cited above said.

A panel headed by former University of Calcutta Professor S P Mukherjee is finalising the questionnaire and investigators, officials said.

The government is looking at various data sources and has started releasing enrolment data for Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) as an indicator. As per latest data, 41.26 lakh enrollments were recorded in the EPFO database for Sept 2017-April 2018.

Employment generation for organised sector was being estimated by Labour Bureau’s Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) though a panel headed by former Chief Statistician TCA Anant is looking into the merits of QES and if it should be continued, especially in the context of the release of EPFO numbers.

Earlier, the task force on employment had also pointed out several flaws in the QES. The survey was started in October-December 2008 with approximately 3,000 units, which later fell to below 2,000 units by October-December 2015. In January-March 2016, the sample size was expanded to over 10,000 units across eight sectors including manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, hotels and restaurants and business process outsourcing, covering about 81 per cent of establishments with over 10 employees. Seven reports of the revamped QES have been released so far, the last one for July-September 2017 released in March this year. As per the seventh round, 1.36 lakh jobs were created.

The government has already launched a new employment survey called Periodic Labour Force Survey, which will replace the Annual Employment and Unemployment Survey undertaken by the Labour Bureau. This survey is being conducted by NSSO and it will provide estimates of various labour force indicators on quarterly basis for urban areas and annual basis for both rural and urban areas, at State/UT and all-India level. The fieldwork commenced on April 1, 2017 and the report is expected by the end of this year.

