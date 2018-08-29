‘E-commerce policy: No plans to allow FDI in inventory model’

Only in the retailing of food items produced in India is FDI allowed up to 100 per cent through government approval, which will continue. Only in the retailing of food items produced in India is FDI allowed up to 100 per cent through government approval, which will continue.

The government is not planning to ease rules to allow foreign direct investment (FDI) in business to consumer (B2C) e-commerce players holding the inventory of various goods, even if such products are locally-made, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion secretary Ramesh Abhishek said on Tuesday. Only in the retailing of food items produced in India is FDI allowed up to 100 per cent through government approval, which will continue.

This means players like Amazon and Flipkart can’t float the so-called inventory model of e-commerce and continue to run only as online market places. Recently, a task force on e-commerce recommended that up to 49 per cent FDI be allowed in e-tailers, provided they sell only domestically-produced items.

Currently, up to 100 per cent FDI is allowed in e-commerce marketplaces via the automatic route but no FDI is allowed in e-tailers holding inventory of goods, except in the food retailing. So while Amazon can run its online and offline stores for food retailing, for which it has already got government approval, it can’t hold inventory of other goods. Also, it is mandated to keep its food retailing separate from other ventures.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Abhishek said: “Since FDI is not effectively allowed in multi-brand retail, we cannot allow it in e-commerce ventures selling goods (even) produced in India.” —FE

