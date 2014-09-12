DMRC contracts: Centre to ask UK for details on Alstom bribes

The Centre will be approaching the UK government to get more details about allegations that the British subsidiary of French rail transport equipment maker Alstom paid bribes to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to win signalling contracts here.

The urban development ministry will soon request the external affairs ministry to write to the Indian High Commission in London to approach the British Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to get relevant details about the bribe allegations, a ministry official said.

Urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu has asked urban development secretary Shankar Aggarwal to write to the foreign secretary in pursuit of this matter.

“The minister has ordered an inquiry into the bribery case. Once we get the necessary details from UK, we can set our house in order and fix responsibility. Presently we have sketchy details and that too through media reports,” the official said.

Britain’s SFO has alleged that Alstom paid around $8.5 million in bribes over a six-year period to win transport contracts in India, Poland and Tunisia. Alstom Network UK allegedly paid bribes to win infrastructure orders for Delhi Metro between 2000 and 2006.

