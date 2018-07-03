Denies link with Tuticorin protests, Anil Agarwal to delist Vedanta from London Stock Exchange

Anil Agarwal has decided to delist his flagship firm Vedanta Resources from the London Stock Exchange after buying out 33.5 per cent of non-promoter shareholders for about billion. Anil Agarwal has decided to delist his flagship firm Vedanta Resources from the London Stock Exchange after buying out 33.5 per cent of non-promoter shareholders for about billion.

Amid rising protests in the UK following the death of 13 people in May during violent demonstrations against its copper smelter in Tuticorin, Anil Agarwal has decided to delist his flagship firm Vedanta Resources from the London Stock Exchange after buying out 33.5 per cent of non-promoter shareholders for about $1 billion.

The company said in a filing that Agarwal’s Volcan Investments, which currently holds 66.53 per cent of Vedanta, has made a cash offer for 825 pence a share, a 14 per cent premium to the company’s three-month weighted average price.

The company said it will recommend acceptance of the offer by the shareholders, who would also be entitled to a previously announced dividend of $0.41 per share.

Though the company said that it no longer sees the London listing as necessary to access capital and the deal will simplify Vedanta’s corporate structure, analysts said the move has come after the killing of 13 protesters in police firing at its copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu, which led to political protests in the UK, also leading to a drop in its share prices.

UK’s main Opposition, the Labour Party had called for delisting of Vedanta Resources from the LSE to prevent reputational damage from the “rogue” company, which has been operating “illegal” mining concerns for years.

However, in response to an e-mail query, Agarwal said there is no link between the protests and the proposal to delist. “This is driven by the desire to simplify the corporate structure,” he said. He further explained a two-fold rationale behind the move: Corporate simplification and increasing maturity of Indian markets.

“We have been simplifying for years, through the merger of the Indian companies to create Vedanta Ltd, and then the merger of Cairn India into Vedanta Ltd. This transaction is a logical next step in that process,” Agarwal said. “The liquidity of Indian markets now means that the need for a separate London listing is no longer critical,” he added.

Vedanta Resources owns 50.1 per cent of Vedanta Ltd which has presence in businesses like oil and gas, zinc, coper, silver, lead, iron ore, aluminium mining through companies like Cairn, Sesa Sterlite, and Hindustan Zinc. Vedanta resources also owns 79.4 per cent of Konkona Copper Minies in Zambia, Africa.

Once Vedanta Resources gets delisted, Agarwal would have just two listed companies in India — Vedanta Ltd under which the copper, silver, lead, iron ore, power, aluminum mining and oil and gas business are housed, and Hindustan Zinc. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App