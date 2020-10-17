Curbs on coercive, intrusive powers of tax officers for recovery

The order also proposes setting up of a two-member collegium of Principal Chied Commissioner and Chief Commissioner rank officers for screening of survey for cases other than TDS.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in an order under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, has restricted coercive or intrusive powers of assessing officers or tax recovery officers for tax recovery.

The new order now allows coercive/intrusive measures only after exhaustion of other means of recovery and restrict recovery surveys to the non-responsive/non-traceable taxpayers.

Shailesh Kumar, Partner, Nangia & Co LLP said, “The detailed guidelines issued by the CBDT providing stringent conditions for tax recovery proceedings by Income Tax authorities are much welcome.”

