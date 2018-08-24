China official says US tariffs will impact high-tech industries in both nations

Those already suffering from the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which went into effect in June, are also pushing for relief in private. Those already suffering from the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which went into effect in June, are also pushing for relief in private.

China’s state planner said on Friday the United States’ tariffs on Chinese high-technology products will have an impact on high-tech industries in both countries.

Ren Zhiwu, head of the high-tech department of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news briefing that China will closely monitor the impact from US-China trade frictions on high-tech industry, and that China will stick to its innovation strategies.

The US tariffs on Chinese goods will ultimately impact US companies and buyers, Ren added.

