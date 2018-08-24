Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

China official says US tariffs will impact high-tech industries in both nations

The US tariffs on Chinese goods will ultimately impact US companies and buyers, Ren added.

Published: August 24, 2018
China’s state planner said on Friday the United States’ tariffs on Chinese high-technology products will have an impact on high-tech industries in both countries.

Ren Zhiwu, head of the high-tech department of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news briefing that China will closely monitor the impact from US-China trade frictions on high-tech industry, and that China will stick to its innovation strategies.

