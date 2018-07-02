Chartered accountants are watchdogs of public trust: President Ramnath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind at the platinum jubilee celebration of ICAI in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/PresidentOfIndia) President Ram Nath Kovind at the platinum jubilee celebration of ICAI in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/PresidentOfIndia)

President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday described chartered accountants as the watchdogs of public trust. He was addressing chartered accountants after the launch of the ICAI’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Kovind said when white-collar crimes happen, it would be relevant to ask if those responsible for auditing balance sheets have truly done their duty. Amid rising instances of white-collar crimes and banking frauds, he said there is a fine line between intelligent tax planning, tax dodging and tax evasion, and chartered accountants are the custodians of that fine line.

Chartered accountants are both facilitators of taxpayers and of the taxation system as well as watchdogs of public trust, the President said, adding that in many respects, a tax system is “only as complicated as you want to make it”.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing CAs at the platinum jubilee celebration of ICAI in New Delhi(Source: Twitter/PresidentOfIndia) President Ram Nath Kovind addressing CAs at the platinum jubilee celebration of ICAI in New Delhi(Source: Twitter/PresidentOfIndia)

“As professionals, it is your legitimate right to advise your clients on tax planning. However, there is a fine line between intelligent tax planning, tax dodging and tax evasion. Chartered accountants are custodians of that fine line,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he also said that the Indian economy is set for a surge with the GDP size expected to double to $5 trillion probably by 2025. “Indian economy is set for a surge and in the next decade, probably even by 2025.” —With PTI

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App