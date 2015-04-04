CCL’s output rises 11.2% to 55.6 MT in 2014-15

Even as Coal India missed its production target by over 6 million tonne in the last fiscal, its subsidiary Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) achieved 11.2 per cent growth in output to 55.6 MT for the same period.

CCL’s production which had remained stagnated at 48 MT between 2009-10 to 2012-13 due to acute shortage of land. But implementation of its ‘Kayakalp Yojnayein’ led to increased cooperation from villagers in the operational areas and stakeholders following which it was able to produce 2 MT more in 2013-14. In a statement a CCL spokesman said the state-run firm also increased coal despatch by 6.2 per cent in 2014-15 besides removing explored overburden around its pitheads by 97.37 Million Cubic Meter, which is all time in CCL’s history.

The statement quoted CMD CCL Gopal Singh as saying that six greenfields projects of about 40 MT capacity have been commissioned while washed coal output was up by 21.4 percent due to modernisation of washeries.

CCL has undertaken the task of construction of 12,895 toilets in various schools of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chattissgarh and Orissa under the “Swachch Vidyalaya Abhiyan”. It had signed a MoU with National Building Construction Corporation Limited in this connection, the statement added.

