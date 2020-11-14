Budget 2021-22: Industry associations, experts asked to submit ideas by e-mail

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government will conduct virtual pre-Budget consultation for the Union Budget 2021-22, where industry associations, trade bodies and experts can send their suggestions to a dedicated e-mail which would be soon be communicated.

The Budget is typically presented on February 1, the second half of Parliament’s winter session. The consultations would be made more participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the general public.

“The government has launched a micro-site (online portal) on MyGov platform which will go live on 15th November 2020 to receive ideas for the budget,” the Centre said in a statement. These submissions will be examined by the ministries and departments concerned.

“If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile number provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until November 30,” the government statement added. FE

