Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
BSE Sensex falls 151 pts as Fed taper ignites foreign investor sales concern

Blue chips such as ICICI Bank fell after US Federal Reserve announced the start of its tapering.

Written by Reuters | Mumbai | Published: December 19, 2013 3:59:02 pm
Indian shares fell on Thursday,marking their seventh losing session out of eight as blue chips such as ICICI Bank fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the start of its tapering,raising concerns about foreign investor sales.

ICICI Bank provisionally fell 3 percent,while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) ended down 2.5 per cent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex provisionally closed at 20708.62,down 151.24 points or 0.73 per cent. The broader NSE index ended lower 0.76 per cent,reversing most gains made on Wednesday after India’s central bank unexpectedly kept interest rate on hold.

