Bharat Gold Mine employees seek Centre’s intervention to resolve issues

The workers’ forum of defunct Bharat Gold Mine Ltd has sought the Centre’s intervention in settlement of the PSU’s long-pending issues, noting that the delay is seriously affecting lives of employees of their families.

Bharat Gold Mines Ltd (BGML) was closed in March 2001 and the Union Cabinet in 2006 decided to dispose of assets and liabilities of the company through an open tender for smooth closure.

However, the Cabinet decision could not be implemented due to litigation. Finally, in 2013, the Supreme Court allowed the government to go ahead with the tender.

Since then, the matter of disposal of assets of BGML is pending with the mines ministry.

“The smooth closure of BGM was mandated to the Ministry of Mines and they were expected … for the revival and rehabilitation of the gold mines as directed by all including the Union Cabinet in 2006 … But the Ministry of Mines has failed to implement the above orders,” BGM Employees, Supervisors and Officers United Forum said in a letter to the central government.

“The delay in the settlement of BGML issue is seriously affecting the lives of thousands of its employees and their families … It is also further hurting India’s exploitation of gold from BGM mines,” the letter said.

The mines ministry in its annual report had said it is exploring the possibility to revive BGML in view of the preliminary estimates of MECL on gold reserves in the Kolar Gold Fields.

MECL has been engaged for carrying out detailed exploration for fair estimation of gold in the previously unextracted part of the mineralised portion in the lease area at Kolar Gold Fields including the 13 tailing dumps.

“We are even agreeable for running of BGML by MoM (Ministry of Mines) on payment of our due wages from the year 2001 till date as the closure was imposed on us,” the letter said.

“We fondly await your proactive and rightful intervention. We hope the Ministry of Mines shall open a new chapter and pave the way forward to settle BGM issue,” it said.