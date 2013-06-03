Bandra Kurla Complex is Mumbai’s new pin code for the rich

Home to some of the most important financial and corporate institutions  from regulators like Sebi and Nabard to banks like ICICI,Citibank and Standard Chartered  the alternative financial centre of Mumbai,Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC),is now a coveted residential pin code as well.

Signature Island,the first ultra-luxury residential project in BKC,has drawn the interest of some of the most powerful names in corporate and banking circles through its ‘By Invitation Only’ approach,a strategy that till now was largely followed by marquee south Mumbai properties like the NCPA Apartments.

Signature Island,which is being developed as a joint venture between billionaire Ajay Piramal’s Piramal Group and Mumbai-based real estate developer Sunteck Realty,stands in the heart of BKC,surrounded by five star hotels like ‘The Trident from the Oberoi Group of Hotels,and Sofitel,part of the global Accor Group. Sunteck Realty has 85% stake in the project,while the Piramal Group holds 15% stake.

The project is offering 64 custom-made duplex apartments,60% of which have already been snapped up by the likes of Mihir ‘Mickey’ Doshi,MD and country head of Swiss banking major Credit Suisse,and Nimesh Kampani,chairman of financial services firm JM Financial.

Global diamond major Blue Star Diamond is also understood to have bought apartments,sources in the real estate industry told FE. Doshi and Kampani will only add to the profile of owners in the property,which,as earlier reported,include Vikram Pandit,former CEO,Citigroup,Gautam Adani,chairman,Adani Group,Gunit Chadha,co-CEO Asia Pacific & member group executive committee,Deutsche Bank AG and Ashok Wadhwa,group CEO,Ambit Holdings.

While Doshi could not be reached for a comment,mails sent to Credit Suisse,Kampani and Blue Star Diamond did not elicit any response.

The quality of people who have bought into Signature Island is of similar or equivalent stature of those residing in premium buildings of south Mumbai. A product by invitation only is out of bound for traders,” said Om Ahuja,CEO (residential services),Jones Lang LaSalle India.

A spokesperson for Sunteck Realty declined to comment as well,citing customer confidentiality. However,he told FE: “The project is ready for fit-outs and while the owners begin work on the interiors of the apartments,we will be working on the lobby and the facade of the building”.

While Signature Island has managed to grab a lot of attention and high-profile buyers,in terms of prices,it still falls short of south Mumbai properties.

The per sq ft rate works out to about Rs 45,000,much below the average south Mumbai rates of around Rs 65,000 per sq ft.

But given that the size of the apartments is 7,000 sq ft. and 11,000 sq ft,the ticket size is high at between Rs 25 crore and Rs 40 crore.

But real estate consultants said it’s the exclusivity of the project rather than its price that is leading people to draw comparisons between Signature Island in BKC and south Mumbai properties like NCPA,which houses top officials of the Tata Group,several NRIs and business families. The Kotak family is also understood to have bought an apartment in NCPA last year for Rs 26 crore.

“It brings in the exclusivity like that of NCPA,as every apartment will be unique,and the gentry of the building is not just very good but also famous,” said Poonam Mahtani,national director (residential services),Colliers International,a global real estate consultant.

