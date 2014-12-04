As Obama visits, panel set up to fast-track biz

Ahead of the visit of US President Barack Obama as chief guest on the Republic Day next month, the government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to fast-track investment proposals from American companies.

According to a statement issued by the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), the committee will identify the bottlenecks faced by the US investors in the country, which was ranked 142nd of 189 in the latest Doing Business report of the World Bank, and address them in consultation with all other agencies and state governments concerned. All the sectors of interest for the US companies will be looked into by the high-level panel to ensure that the opportunities of investment and technology transfer are fully exploited.

The committee, headed by DIPP secretary Amitabh Kant, comprises officials from the ministries including finance, environment, power, road transport and highways, railways, IT, defence, civil aviation, pharmaceuticals, telecom, external affairs and health.

The move comes amid New Delhi and Washington resolving their differences on food security issues to conclude a global customs pact of the WTO that was earlier deferred owing to India’s concerns.

After taking over, the BJP-led government has been working on improving the investment condition in the country to attract foreign investors and create jobs. Apart from taking measures like relaxing foreign direct investment norms in sectors including defence, construction and railways, the government has also constituted cells for grievance redressal of investors to promote manufacturing through ‘Make in India’ campaign. Of India’s total trade, trade with the US is over 8 per cent.

Exports to the US stood at $39.14 billion in 2013-14 while imports were $22.50 billion during the period.

