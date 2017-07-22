As GST unifies market, Noida prepares to set up a logistics hub

Illustration: C R Sasikumar Illustration: C R Sasikumar

With state boundaries losing their significance with respect to imposition of tax on borders following the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), the Noida Authority is planning to set up a logistics hub that will cater to the warehousing needs of companies and e-commerce players in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining states.

Amit Mohan Prasad, senior bureaucrat and chief executive officer of the Noida Authority, told The Indian Express that the Authority would come out with a scheme for warehousing by September this year. “With GST coming in, the physical barriers have been broken. We are planning a logistics hub in Noida and we will develop a sector and provide land for warehousing needs of companies and retailers. We plan to come out with the scheme by September,” said Prasad.

Stating that the Authority is currently identifying a sector in Noida for the same, he added that a logistics hub in Noida will benefit all states. “People can store their stuff in their warehouses here and then distribute it across NCR or even in other states.”

While manufacturers traditionally have captive warehouses, a report prepared by Knight Frank said that with GST becoming operational, the need for captive warehouses will reduce and a large number of manufacturers are expected to outsource their logistics and warehousing requirements which will create an additional demand for leasable warehousing space in NCR in the coming years.

The report said that consumption-led demand for warehousing is likely to grow at a fast pace as the advent of e-tail in the past few years has necessitated the need for huge warehouses close to urban centres in order to deliver in the shortest possible time. “The e-tail sector has emerged as a major driver for the incremental warehousing space requirement in recent years and currently accounts for 14 per cent of the total space requirement of the consumption-led demand (in NCR market).

While brick-and-mortar stores still lead in terms of space requirement, at 31 mn sq ft, the e-tail segment contributes up to five mn sq ft. However, we estimate space requirement from the e-tail segment to increase by 60 per cent to more than 8 mn sq ft by 2020,” said Knight Frank’s NCR warehousing report.

Leading e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have been expanding their network of warehouse or fulfilment centres to speed up their delivery and stay ahead of the competition. As Noida plans to develop a logistics hub, experts say that it will cater to the huge consumption-led demand of warehouses in the NCR. While major warehousing clusters in NCR have historically concentrated in the peripheral areas of New Delhi, such as Alipur, GT Road, Kapashera and Okhla, with rise in land prices, they slowly started shifting outside the Delhi border.

In a recent article, Srinivas N, managing director (industrial services), JLL India, said that the warehousing sector in India has already seen a compounded annual growth rate of 20 per cent between 2014 and 2017, fuelled by revival in the economy, growth of e-commerce and the third-party logistics industries as well as the roll-out of GST.

He added that the existing stock has a potential to grow at an even faster rate going forward, at least until 2022. “Investment in infrastructure is also expected to play a significant role, as large planned investments such as dedicated freight corridors (DFC), in road, rails, ports and airways across India will bolster trade — and, consequently, raise warehousing demand,” Srinivas pointed.

