Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence gets 12 industrial licences from DIPP

Reliance Defence, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Limited, has been granted 12 industrial licenses by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for manufacturing a wide range of defence equipment.

The company, in a statement, said that post the DIPP nod, it would now eye domestic requirements as well as foreign market for combat vehicles. The licenses will facilitate the firm’s involvement in defence projects for the armed forces under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, it said.

In the aerospace segment, with licences to manufacture military aircraft and helicopters, the company looks to meet amphibious aircraft requirements of the Indian Navy, pegged at Rs 9,000 crore, and light utility helicopters, an opportunity valued at more than Rs 20,000 crore.

In addition, there is a requirement of 160-200 medium-to-heavy helicopters valued at Rs 50,000 crore.

The transport and the combat aircraft requirements for the Indian Air Force in the next 10 years will be in excess of Rs 60,000 crore, something the company is also eyeing.

In Land Systems, Reliance has got licences for manufacturing of missiles and all-terrain combat vehicles. The key programmes in this segment include short-, medium- and long-range missile systems with programme value in excess of Rs 50,000 crore.

The Indian Army will spend an additional Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10-15 years on different combat vehicles.

In the case of unmanned aerial systems, the company is looking at various requirements from the Indian Navy, the Army and the Air Force. The combined value of these programmes over next 10 years is expected to top Rs 30,000 crore.

For the export market, Reliance Strategic Electronics Division (SED) plans to target the global market of $7 billion to manufacture night vision and surveillance devices.

As for Naval Systems, Reliance is focusing on key areas, as is evident from licences for air independent propulsion technology and Hull penetrators and connectors along with motor shafts and propulsion systems, the company said in the statement. Reliance Naval Systems is already working on C4I, Underwater systems, Weapons, Radars and Electro Optic Systems, the company added. There is a large market for combat vehicles in the Middle East, Africa and South America. Reliance is also aiming at developing an infantry combat vehicle, which will not only address domestic requirements, but can also take care of the global opportunities estimated at about $50 billion. With PTI

