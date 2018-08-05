Ajay Data, first Indian in ICANN

Ajay Data is the first Indian to have been selected as a member of ccNSO and will be representing India at a global level. (Source: Twitter/@ajaydata) Ajay Data is the first Indian to have been selected as a member of ccNSO and will be representing India at a global level. (Source: Twitter/@ajaydata)

The nominating committee of Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has selected Ajay Data, Founder & CEO of Data XGen Plus and a global leader in email linguistic services, as a new council member of Country Code Supporting Organisation (ccNSO). Ajay Data is the first Indian to have been selected as a member of ccNSO and will be representing India at a global level. He will be the custodian of Asia, Australia and Pacific Islands as a member of ccNSO.

Data has got a two-year term and will take up the position during ICANN 63 Meet in Spain in October 2018. The members of ccNSO, which is ICANN’s policy development body for ccTLD (country code top-level domains) issues, are all country code top level domain operators from around the world.

According to a press statement, ccNSO of the ICANN is the policy-development body for global issues regarding country code top-level domains (ccTLD) within the ICANN structure.

“I am very thankful to the government of India for supporting my candidature for this prestigious position which not only brings in pride to the country but also huge responsibility to participate and contribute in shaping the future of internet,” Data said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App