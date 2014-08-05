Aircel-Maxis case: CBI to file chargesheet this week

The Central Bureau of Investigation is preparing to file its chargesheet in the controversial Aircel-Maxis case later this week. This follows the receipt of the opinion of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi by the agency on Monday, in which he has opined that there is sufficient evidence with the agency to file the chargesheet against persons named in the FIR in 2011.

Agency officials said that the chargesheet will be filed against the Maran brothers — Kalanithi Maran and former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran — as well as Malaysian businessman T Ananda Krishnan, who owns the telecom firm Maxis.

Dayanidhi Maran will be the second DMK minister of the former UPA government, after A Raja, to be chargesheeted by the CBI.

The Aircel-Maxis case has taken several twists and turns in the past two years, with senior law officers evidently reluctant to give their opinion on the evidence — or lack of it — marshalled by the CBI while the UPA was in power.

With a difference of opinion surfacing between key investigators handling the case and CBI director Ranjit Sinha, the file was then routed to the newly-appointed Attorney General, and media reports had cited his opinion favouring filing of the chargesheet last week. The CBI, however, was waiting for a copy of the opinion till Monday.

Officials said that besides Krishnan, the director of Maxis, Ralph Marshall, and three corporate entities — Sun TV, Maxis and Astro All Asia Network — are also expected to figure in the chargesheet.

The CBI’s case is that it was Dayanidhi Maran who coerced C Sivasankaran, the founder of Aircel to sell his stake in the company to Krishnan for getting in return an investment of Rs 650 crore in Kalanithi Maran’s Sun TV.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App