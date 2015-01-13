Additional spectrum case hearing on Jan 28

The special 2G court on Monday fixed January 28 — for hearing the additional spectrum allocation scam case of 2002 — after it was informed that the Supreme Court has quashed the order summoning Bharti Cellular CMD Sunil Bharti Mittal and Essar Group promoter Ravi Ruia as accused.

Special CBI Judge OP Saini fixed for hearing the matter — which was pending since April 26, 2013 interim order of SC — which had said that proceedings against Mittal and Ruia — who had challenged trial court’s order, will remain “postponed” until further orders. On Monday after the court was appraised about the SC’s order, the judge said he would go through the verdict and asked the defence counsel to complete the scrutiny of documents filed along with the charge sheet.

