Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Adani largest Indian investor in Australia, no impact on business: Envoy

Adani Group operates a port terminal, coal mines and solar energy projects in Australia.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell said that the Adani Group is probably the largest investor from India in Australia.
Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell on Monday said the Adani Group has successful businesses and continues to be the largest investor from India in Australia.

Interacting with reporters here, O’Farrell said the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group is a matter for India’s regulators and that there have been no reports about the business group ceasing operations in Australia.

“Mr Adani’s investments in Australia are fully functioning and fully providing the resources, whether it is clean energy or coal. There have been no reports that I have seen in Australia that his operations have ceased. So, he is still a significant investor from India in Australia,” the envoy said in response to questions on the Adani Group.

The Australian envoy added that the Adani Group is probably the largest investor from India in Australia.

“He has successful businesses in Australia. In countries like Australia and India where you have a Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), free trade deal or a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, people make decisions to invest or buy companies on the basis of what they feel is in their interest at that time. These matters are not for the government,” O’Farrell said.

The envoy refused to state if Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is visiting India from Wednesday, will meet Adani.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 20:00 IST
