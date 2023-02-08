scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Amid Adani Group developments, RBI chief says Indian banking system stronger, larger to be impacted by ‘case like this’

Concerns have been raised about Adani Group companies, including about the exposure of lenders to the conglomerate, in the wake of an adverse report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das. (File)

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the strength, size and resilience of the Indian banking system now are much stronger and larger “to be affected by a case like this” in reference to the developments at Adani Group.

Concerns have been raised in various quarters about Adani Group companies, including about the exposure of lenders to the conglomerate, in the wake of an adverse report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research that also triggered a massive sell-off in the shares of the companies.

To queries related to the Adani Group, Das said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made its own assessment to come out with the statement on Friday, where it termed the banking sector as strong and resilient. “The strength, size and the resilience of the Indian banking system now are much stronger and larger to be affected by a case like this,” Das said without directly mentioning about the Adani Group.

Also Read |Adani mulls independent review after short-seller’s criticism

He was responding to a query on whether the RBI will be giving any guidance to domestic banks about their exposure to the Adani Group companies in the context of rating agencies’ reports related to banks’ exposure to the Group.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

Briefing reporters after the monetary policy announcement, Das said that when banks do lend, they take their calls on the fundamentals of a company and the expected cash flows from projects. He also made it clear that the market capitalisation of the company does not have any role to play there.

Also Read |Rewind: How Finance, Niti Aayog had flagged objections before Adanis bid, six airport wins

Deputy Governor MK Jain said domestic banks’ exposure is “not very significant” to the Adani Group and the exposure against shares is “insignificant”.

Meanwhile, Das said that over the years, the appraisal methods of the banks have significantly improved.

Advertisement

In the last three-four years, the RBI has taken several steps to strengthen the resilience of banks, including guidelines on governance, audit committees, and risk management committees, making it mandatory to appoint chief risk officers and chief compliance officers.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 14:18 IST
Next Story

Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the Congress leader has raised need answers, not political rhetoric and whataboutery

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close